1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 103,300 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $419.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

