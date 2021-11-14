1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $38.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 2,659,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

