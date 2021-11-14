$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 2,626,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

