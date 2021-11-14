214,357 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 214,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,130,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.