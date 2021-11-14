$218.64 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $218.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.43 million to $219.00 million. BOX reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

