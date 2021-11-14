21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 92.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

