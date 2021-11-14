$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million.

Several research firms have commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

EAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,409. Eargo has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

