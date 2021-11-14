$231.27 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $231.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.76 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $914.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $955.21 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $984.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

