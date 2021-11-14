2,380 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $166.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.27 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.