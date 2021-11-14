23,916 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. Unity Software makes up about 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,951,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $196.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

