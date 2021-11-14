23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ME stock opened at 12.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.69. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

