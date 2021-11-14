29,612 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.