3,092 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.