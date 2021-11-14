31,442 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ELF opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.
ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.
In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
