31,442 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

