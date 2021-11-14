$34.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $34.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

