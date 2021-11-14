$36.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $36.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.35 billion to $36.40 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $33.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $130.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 77,683,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,283,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

