$363.24 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $363.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.28 million to $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 311,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,925. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.