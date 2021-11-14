44,740 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

MNMD stock opened at 2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.89 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.98.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

