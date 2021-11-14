4,777 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

