$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.08. 384,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.84. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

