$557.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $557.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.10 million and the lowest is $557.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 6,460,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,034. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

