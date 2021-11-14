5,736 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,864,718 shares of company stock worth $53,648,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Shares of CRCT opened at $24.30 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.