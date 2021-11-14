66,046 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,046 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $16,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 over the last three months.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $342.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

