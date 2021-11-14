6,750 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX opened at $37.76 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

