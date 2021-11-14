6,979 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in STORE Capital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.