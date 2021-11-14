$721.20 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $721.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 375,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

