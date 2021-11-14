8,770 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WestRock by 80.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

