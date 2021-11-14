899,730 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 899,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

