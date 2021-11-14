a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NYSE AKA opened at $12.73 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $856,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

