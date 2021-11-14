A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

AOS stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. 891,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,821. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

