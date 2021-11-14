ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

