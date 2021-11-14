AceD Trading Down 53.3% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, AceD has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $66,041.28 and approximately $1,273.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

