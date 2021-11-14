Acute Angle Cloud One Day Volume Hits $3.84 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 107.5% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

