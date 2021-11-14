Acutus Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

