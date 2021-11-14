Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 64,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 166,667 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.60%.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

