Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $31,102.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.