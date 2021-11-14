adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €375.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

adidas stock opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €280.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €293.77.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

