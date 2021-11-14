Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 1,300,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,294. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aegon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

