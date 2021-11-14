Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.