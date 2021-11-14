AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,501. AES has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

