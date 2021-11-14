Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Truist from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $128,931,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 347.4% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $10,126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affirm by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 219.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

