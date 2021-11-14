AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 140.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

