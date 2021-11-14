Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.