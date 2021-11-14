Aion (AION) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $88.48 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,315.59 or 0.99431941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.40 or 0.00346113 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00531190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00185384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001454 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,179,528 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

