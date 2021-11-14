Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.00. 1,233,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

