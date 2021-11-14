Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.00. 1,233,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day moving average is $285.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

