AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.52. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

