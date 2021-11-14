Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 295.1% higher against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $235,513.92 and $15.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.14 or 0.07163446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

