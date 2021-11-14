Alfred J. Novak Sells 644 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

