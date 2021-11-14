Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

ALC opened at C$17.64 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$12.28 and a 12-month high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

